Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
I love the quality of life here in Livermore.
I especially enjoy the downtown and want it to continue being an inviting and enjoyable place to spend time.
As I watch the large development taking place on 1st and L, it makes me wonder how much longer downtown will remain an inviting place to spend my time. It's sadly reminding me of what happened to the downtowns of San Mateo and Redwood City, and it's not good.
When a downtown area gets so crowded and overdeveloped, when the traffic increases and it becomes a hassle to just find a parking space, the area truly becomes less inviting to visit and spend time there.
Filling downtown with large apartment blocks will not lure people to congregate in our downtown space. Increasing the supply of low-income housing is important, but if there are other locations nearby that can accommodate the housing, why not move the housing, so that Livermore can have some open space for residents and visitors to enjoy in the center of town?
I want a downtown that will invite me to visit and linger, not one I will avoid because it is congested.