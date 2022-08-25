Carol Chargin, Livermore
I am looking at two pictures of the proposed downtown redevelopment of Livermore (https://www.savelivermoredowntown.com). One is titled, “What Was Promised.” The other picture is titled, “What We’re Getting Instead.” They are very different pictures. The open u-shaped apartment buildings in the “Promised” picture are now solid blocky 4-story plus buildings in the “Getting” picture. The spacious public Veterans Park in the “Promised” picture is reduced to a private play area between two huge apartment buildings in the “Getting” picture. Not shown in either picture is the parking situation, which is worse in the “Getting” plan as the population density has been greatly increased with the change from moderate income housing to low income with more apartments built. Eight thousand people signed a referendum to have this new version of the redevelopment submitted to the vote of the people. But Mr. Woerner says it’s just a small group of 8 thousand elitists who want to vote on the “Getting” plan. City officials continue to cast aspersions on people who disagree with them! Why? Weren’t the city officials elected to represent all of the people?