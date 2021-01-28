Joseph Nilsen, Livermore
Two weeks ago, the Livermore city manager quoted the 3% Bay Area regional ICU availability that was used to justify the most recent shutdown, even though the Alameda County ICU availability was 30% and has remained fairly constant near 30% throughout the month of January.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the state health officials will not release the data or formula they use to calculate the regional ICU availability, because they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public.
As a physicist, my colleagues and I strive to simplify complex problems so that we can better understand and explain complex natural phenomena. If the governor cannot explain how the ICU numbers are calculated, then it means he has no idea what the numbers really mean other than to justify whatever arbitrary mandates he wants to issue. No scientific journal would ever publish the California state numbers without seeing the data and the formula used. Why should the public have any confidence in the governor’s ability to lead the state through this pandemic when he keeps fabricating numbers in secret?
This Monday, the governor abruptly ended the regional stay-at-home order even though his “regional” ICU numbers are still 0% in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions. What changed? Presumably, the governor wants to shift responsibility and blame away from himself and back to the county health officers. Sadly, California is like a ship adrift in the ocean with a broken rudder and a captain (Newsom) and crew (state legislators) who long ago abandoned ship and left the ship’s medic (county health officer) in charge.
The public should demand that our governor and state legislators work together with the medical and scientific community to create an effective plan that engages and unites the community to work together to keep us all safe, to speed up the distribution of the vaccines, and to keep the economy working for everyone. More Americans are dying from Covid every day than died in the 9/11 terrorist attack, so California needs real leadership now more than ever.