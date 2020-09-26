Valerie Huff, Livermore
Having spent time in several other wine country town centers, I envisioned Livermore’s City Plan would include trees, grass, flowers, benches, a fountain and hopefully, some birds. The Town Center would be quiet, restful area to meet friends, family and out of town guests. Coffee shops and a bakery would be close by.
Alas, my daydream disappeared, but I was pleased with the Stockmen’s Park, a grassy area dedicated to our ranching heritage. I only wish it were larger.
Moving forward, currently I am stunned by the humungous size of the Groth Bros. housing project of 222 units. It is a concrete mammoth that dwarfs everything within its radius, and it is not even complete.
I cannot imagine adding 130 low cost, 4 story housing units and a parking garage in close proximity to our Town Center. We could be viewing owners’ laundry, BBQs, and bicycles instead of trees and grass.
I am hoping for a “win-win”, with the City Council relocating this low-cost housing project to Pacific Ave. to save a bit of tranquility for our Town Center and its residents.