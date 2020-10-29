Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
If Donald gets re-elected it’s finally good bye democracy, hello full-fledged dictatorship in all of its ugly forms.
Good bye Affordable Health Care, hello to no coverage for millions who need it and will die without it. Good bye civil and human rights, hello bigotry and racism in all its forms. Good bye immigrant rights, hello banning immigrants. Good bye following science, hello disorder, disorganization, ignorance, and pandemic that’s out of control. Good bye sanity, hello insanity, and the list goes on and on.
Why would anyone in his or her right mind want four more years of the nightmare we’ve had for the past four years? Wake up and smell the White House!
Vote Trump out and vote Joe Biden in!