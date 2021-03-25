Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
Eden Housing submitted its successful grant application to the county a long time ago. According to Livermore’s city manager, the city works closely with Eden Housing. Therefore the question is: what did the city know about the changes Eden made to the public’s expectations of the project and when did the city know it?
Originally the project had been described by the current mayor as a 130 unit housing project that would be “no bigger than a small hotel.” But Eden Housing changed that size considerably along with limiting the potential client base and it shrank the parking allowance to less than the city’s current, inadequate requirements.
This recently revealed shock to the public enhanced the drive to move the project off the coveted downtown site to lots on the other side of Railroad Avenue. Candidates for the November election had suggested this as a “win win” possibility until after the election. During a recent televised report the newly elected mayor indirectly cast aspersions on those seeking the relocation by citing a letter from the county which said that, if the project were moved, it would have to reapply for the grant. There was no “gee whiz” or “isn’t it a shame,” just righteous indignation.
Sadly, the city is cutting off its nose to spite its face. Using most of the downtown site for housing like this will not bring in tourists or even the general public on a scale desirable for downtown business. The Stockmen’s Park turned out to be little more than a postage stamp for a city of a hundred thousand.
Years from now the city will regret allowing the Eden project to go forward as currently planned. If this happens, there is no going back! So let’s make sure that all those responsible have names listed in prominent view for tourists and future citizens to see as they bypass downtown Livermore for other destinations.