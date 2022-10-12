Tania Panarello, Livermore                                                                                     

If I ran for mayor, or another office, I’d be “the common-sense choice” because I’d stop wasting taxpayers’ time & money on frivolous lawsuits.  As an affordable-housing recipient & longtime Livermore native, I appreciate the need for affordable housing; moving forward, I’d limit downtown building height to maintain a cozy, friendly feel. Growing up in Livermore, I moved back to raise my family here; after living in Florida, Dublin & downtown Walnut Creek, I have a healthy perspective of what makes a viable, enjoyable downtown. 