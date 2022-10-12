Tania Panarello, Livermore
If I ran for mayor, or another office, I’d be “the common-sense choice” because I’d stop wasting taxpayers’ time & money on frivolous lawsuits. As an affordable-housing recipient & longtime Livermore native, I appreciate the need for affordable housing; moving forward, I’d limit downtown building height to maintain a cozy, friendly feel. Growing up in Livermore, I moved back to raise my family here; after living in Florida, Dublin & downtown Walnut Creek, I have a healthy perspective of what makes a viable, enjoyable downtown.
I’d repurpose all those empty “For Lease” buildings around town & create more opportunities to help the homeless with mental health, job & financial counseling to get them back on their feet.
I’d increase public-servant salaries: teachers, city maintenance workers, etc. (i.e., “boots on the ground”) should get paid more, while superintendents & supervisors should have a cap on their salaries to create more balance & livable incomes in our commUNITY; pay should be based on merit, not tenure. I also support small business owners & their right to prosper.
We need more equalized, affordable education so that EVERY CHILD has a fair chance at quality education. What often deters people from obtaining higher education is the cost: I dropped out of college because I couldn’t afford to finish; I have a 2-year degree & hope to return to college, as I just finished homeschooling my kids. I am also for freedom of educational choice.
I support veterans: My husband & my brother served in the US Navy; both are proud veterans, as is my cousin, a Marine. Veterans need counseling for PTSD & other issues to help them & their families assimilate into civilian life, because military life is a different lifestyle. All veterans should have Veterans Day off -- WITH PAY -- to properly thank them for their service.
How can we cut taxes? We’re paying the wrong people too much! We still need smarter spending & greater transparency.
Livermore needs a change in leadership & unconventional thinking. Who will you vote for? We need leaders with a genuine desire to help better our commUNITY & create more equal opportunities for those willing to work.
Now might not be my time to run for office, but who do you believe can make positive changes for our commUNITY NOW?