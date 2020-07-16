If I were crowned king of California, my first decree would be to substitute California's fulltime legislature with a part-time legislature along the lines of Texas or Idaho.
Our legislators have every day, all day, all year long to create volumes of laws and regulations, mostly ill-advised, that raise the cost of living, restrict our liberty, and diminish the quality of life in this state.
According to Ballotpedia, California state legislators receive $201 per diem for every
day in session. This is in addition to their base salaries, which are not unsubstantial. Not a bad gig. Add to this layers and layers of paid staffers and sundry legislative officers and assistants.
Think of the money that could be saved with a part-time legislature. Why, we would be able to complete the former governor's Fresno to Madera Express! Whoopee!
And if I were king of California, I would not require my subjects to bow down and kiss my ring as our Sacred Sacramentan who fancies himself royalty does.