Leila Epperson, Asbury UMC member, Livermore resident
As a Filipina American, I am not inclined to put myself front & center in public and social issues. At the height of the COVID19 pandemic, Asians have been assaulted, including elderly Filipina-Americans, such as 65-year-old Vilma Kari. I find myself inspired at the response of Vilma’s daughter, Elizabeth, who started an advocacy online community sharing stories against anti-Asian hate “AAP (I Belong). Here is the link: https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/21/22447553/anti-asian-american-hate-story-aapi-belong
The opposition to the proposed Tiny Homes community at Asbury UMC , talk about the Homeless as violent and criminal persons. I acknowledge that the experience of some individuals with the homeless may not be benign. However, during the time I volunteered with Partners for Change, a local nonprofit that helps individuals out of poverty into self-sufficiency, I met some of the shelter challenged. Among them are 3 people who really affected me and struck my heart to the core of my psyche. All were female. The 1st is a female veteran, the 2nd an unemployed female bus driver with medical issues, and the 3rd a mother with her son sleeping in their car. Through Partners for Change, other community agencies, churches, and volunteers, these women received assistance. Can we agree that not all unsheltered are bad, and some are deserving of our assistance?
I am disappointed that some of the neighbors of Asbury UMC may lack the understanding and compassion to be supportive of Asbury providing shelter for those in need. My father was born in 1933 during the Depression in the Philippines. He suffered through WW2 and survived post-war Manila. He has always welcomed and opened his home to family & friends. Maybe because of his own experience with suffering, he has always offered assistance to those who need it. May we in the Livermore community, who have not experienced this kind of suffering, show kindness and compassion to those who need it. I urge the neighbors of Asbury to allow this church to fulfill its mission “centered in Jesus Christ, to grow in faith, celebrate community, and serve others with love,” by working with the Asbury UMC tiny home team.