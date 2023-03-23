Leila Epperson, Asbury UMC member, Livermore resident

As a Filipina American, I am not inclined to put myself front & center in public and social issues. At the height of the COVID19 pandemic, Asians have been assaulted, including elderly Filipina-Americans, such as 65-year-old Vilma Kari. I find myself inspired at the response of Vilma’s daughter, Elizabeth, who started an advocacy online community sharing stories against anti-Asian hate “AAP (I Belong). Here is the link: https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/21/22447553/anti-asian-american-hate-story-aapi-belong