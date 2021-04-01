David Nelson, Livermore
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors made the bold decision to uphold approval of the Aramis Solar and Storage project in North Livermore, poising the Bay Area to make a very real contribution to the long-term success of California’s ambitious clean energy goals.
Opponents continue to falsely claim that Aramis conflicts with Measure D, although county staff quite competently demonstrated that the project is in conformance. The county also determined that approving the green-energy project and creating a countywide solar policy are not mutually exclusive.
Supervisor Haubert did not waver in reaffirming his position to both study the merits of the Aramis proposal and also pursue a solar policy to help guide future siting and planning for solar energy. It seemed clear to all of the supervisors that more must be done to further the region’s renewable energy goals and the Aramis project presented an opportunity to achieve these objectives.
Along with the clear environmental benefits, Aramis will provide a much-needed economic stimulus for California by creating 400 skilled, middle-class jobs at a time when more than 100,000 clean-energy jobs have been lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By creating an agricultural management plan to be overseen by the Tri-Valley Conservancy, an accredited land trust, Intersect Power has demonstrated an ability to collaborate with the community. It is time now to set aside differences and work together to build this project.
As Supervisor Miley stated, “If not here, where? If not now, when?”