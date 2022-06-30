Susan Putnam, Livermore
Anything worthwhile is worth working toward. I've noticed many signature gatherers in the past few weeks, canvassing our city in a quest for a more beautiful and inviting downtown. Eager residents are signing for the referendum to appear on the November ballot, to achieve a better vision for Downtown Livermore. This is an opportunity to maximize both open space and low-income housing for the benefit of today's residents and for the future growth of our city. It's common sense not to overload Downtown Livermore with two, side-by-side four-story buildings. We can't let this valuable parcel of land just ride away. Sign the referendum today.