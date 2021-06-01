Rick Nordyke, Livermore
For me, last Mondays council meeting featuring calls from “concerned citizens" was a microcosm of the whole process this downtown issue has been going through since its inception years ago. Second call from John Marchand, fourth call from his wife, soon after Chamber of Commerce, and various other City people. Business owners from around town, tradespeople-
electricians, painters, carpenters, iron workers, etc., then many others all weighing in that Livermore needs this low-cost housing.
NO ONE is saying Livermore doesn’t need it, just not on Veterans Way, but all the way, wait for it - across the street!
Normally, with a project of this size and scope, a City Council would have released detailed information with the pros and cons associated with said project in the interim, the why’s and why nots for locations up for consideration: there are only two! Especially in light of the fact that there is such a large portion of concerned citizens expressing their preference for a Railroad Ave. location.
Instead, discussion by Council on the details were glossed over and the council TOLD us that the Eden plan was the best. It wasn’t until about 2 weeks ago a detailed explanation was released by Marc Palajac. Why didn’t the Council put THIS out a long time ago? For quite a while now these details have been the proverbial elephant in the room with Bob Woerner and the Livermore City Council sitting right on top. What were they afraid of?
Regardless, I’m convinced like so many others, the housing belongs on Railroad and a full “green" park should be planned for Veterans Way. I’ve always believed that if you are going to do something, do it right. 20 to 30 years from now, nobody will complain that it took an extra two years, if that, to complete, and those same painters, carpenters, electricians, and iron workers can still go to work downtown.