Renée Miller, Pleasanton
I am voting for Monith Ilavarasan for mayor of Pleasanton. It’s refreshing to see a younger, more diverse Pleasanton native who is passionate about progressive ideas.
With Monith as our mayor, Pleasanton can be a leader in providing accessible housing for essential workers such as teachers, grocery store employees, nurses, etc. He is also a vocal advocate for pairing mental health services with police. Monith is the only candidate who strongly advocates for these issues.
It is crucial that we move to make Pleasanton's representatives more reflective of the community. Support for these issues is a top priority during these difficult times. Vote for Monith Ilavarasan.