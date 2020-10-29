Deborah McQueen, Livermore
The downtown plan is once again under review, and we are pleased that the development agreement with Eden Housing is not up for Council approval at this time. This could make possible a win/win proposal waiting in the wings.
The new proposed plan considers moving the planned affordable housing buildings from the land between L Street and a K Street extension, and Railroad Avenue and Veterans Way, to the north side of Railroad Avenue. The upside of this adjustment allows for a more generously sized public park downtown. Additional benefits include the possibility of building nearly double the amount of affordable housing (potentially 300 units) in the new proposed location, thereby serving a broader need for affordable housing in Livermore.
Public parks provide valuable open space where people can gather, socialize and share the common experiences of life. Livermore citizens should be overjoyed to have the opportunity to curate a downtown public park graciously scaled to meet the needs of an expanding township. A continuous park from Livermore Avenue to L Street would be an attraction and could conceivably be an economic engine for downtown businesses.
Livermore has been beautifully crafted for cultural and community activities, thanks to the vision and untiring determination of Joan Seppala in cooperation with city governance. These accomplishments should be protected and preserved for everyone’s use in Livermore.
Pressing ahead and building a 130-unit, three- to four-story building of affordable housing across the street from the incoming four-story building of 222 housing units on First and L Streets would create a concrete corridor and the feeling of heavy urbanization. Not only would it destroy the beauty and character of the downtown that has been so thoughtfully planned, but it would also create additional traffic congestion on First and L.
Vice Mayor Woerner appears willing to listen as concerned citizens continue to reevaluate the new opportunities at hand. Impending challenges will require focused and wise leadership from those involved. Livermore’s next mayor will be indispensable to the potential success or failure of Livermore’s final decision regarding the downtown project.