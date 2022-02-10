Jim Hutchins, Livermore
The City is currently updating its General Plan for the next 20 years, and so far, citizens have been poorly represented in the process. The operation appears designed to drive the results in the direction the City wants, not what the citizens want.
The process began with the City Council forming the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) to represent the community through the update process and serve as a liaison to the community. But information about applying to GPAC was poorly advertised, and only 48 applications were received, most of which were from people connected to the City or to Council members.
The City also hired PlaceWorks as a consultant with a $2.8 million contract to oversee the update process. Shortly after being engaged, PlaceWorks held in-person events to survey citizens on what they want included in the update, but these seven events were at two LatinX/Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, a Dia de los Muertos event, a Pridefest event, a food pantry, and two at the Farmers Market. The results of the surveys are far from representative of Livermore’s population, and instead deliberately oversample specific communities creating biased results.
PlaceWorks also created a website to collect information from citizens (ImagineLivermore2045.org), but it too seems to be more for appearance than to collect meaningful data. An example is their current Land Use Alternatives Focus Area(s) activity. Its stated goal is to explore different possible futures for Livermore to plan for jobs, services, entertainment, housing, and parks and open space. The website’s interactive tools have been active for a few days and only five comments were submitted, three of which came from the same individual. The PlaceWorks website has also been poorly advertised and is overly difficult to use, resulting in poor participation by citizens. PlaceWorks and the City are complicit in shutting the public at large out, relying on a small clique of hand selected insiders to govern what is supposed to be a democracy, but functions instead like a monarchy paid for by your tax dollars.
The role of government and our elected officials is to represent the people, not to impose their views onto the people. The General Plan update needs to be a fair and impartial process that represents all of Livermore’s citizens equally. As Lincoln said, it is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.