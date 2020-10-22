Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Our vision for the big downtown dirt lot was to create a vibrant, revitalized downtown that would attract people to enjoy our cultural facilities, restaurants and wine country.
Take a look at the Groth Brothers site - a monolithic, 222-condo unit building under construction - and the residential-over-retail building next to Dom’s. Both projects are across the street from prime real estate.
Our current plans call for building 130 affordable-housing units on the development site. Ask yourself, does this enhance the character of our community?
Today, there are discussions about having these Eden Housing units built on the other side of Railroad Avenue. This would allow room for a people’s park. It’s a fact that parks help define the shape and feel of downtowns.
Imagine having an attractive, walkable area where people can congregate, rest, converse on park benches and stroll to restaurants, and where children can play.
There are economic benefits for a downtown park … increased tourism, increased resident and visitor spending, an increase in nearby property values, an increase in jobs to meet the demands that people bring when coming downtown and a central park will improve the local tax base.
After Covid19 is behind us, we’re going to need a place to unwind.