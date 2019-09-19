I am prompted to write my thoughts regarding the Downtown Livermore east/west hotel controversy by Rick Nordyke's very insightful letter, which touches upon issues that have neither been mentioned often enough nor clearly enough.
I attended the first workshop with no preconceptions regarding the east vs. west location of the hotel. It was very clear to me, as Mr. Nordyke mentioned, that the moderator was anything but neutral. The moderator's comments about the value of the presence of the hotel struck a note with me. I drove south on N. Livermore Avenue, as someone from out of town would do. I imagined what a three- or four-story edifice would be like on the corner where the Speedee Oil Change used to be, as I came up from the underpass. It would certainly strike the eye. So would a poke with a sharp stick.