Larry Lagin, Livermore
I am writing in response to Heather Brewer’s article, “County Deploys Tiny Houses for Homeless.” in the Aug. 27 issue of The Independent.
Two years ago, my wife and I were visiting Seattle. Near our downtown hotel, we saw a tiny houses village built and operated by the community and decided to find out more about it. We were impressed by the concept and by the dedication of the community in supporting this amazing project to help support and transition the homeless community.
I later found out that projects like this were happening in towns and cities throughout the country. Kudos to Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty and Cross Winds Church, who are spearheading a tiny houses project here in Livermore. Thanks also to the City of Livermore for providing technical assistance in the permitting process.