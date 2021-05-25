Brian Bonner, Livermore
Now that the four-story housing proposed for the Lucky site is on the drawing board, we can see that it is truly out of scale and on the wrong site. When Livermore undertook its large-scale downtown revitalization, citizen support was nearly universal. The planning, process and result for the Eden Housing development on the Lucky site have not achieved the same universal support. Most people want workforce and affordable housing blended into the community, with some walkable to downtown. Why not build on the win-win approach suggested by candidate (now Mayor) Woerner: move Eden Housing to the north, increase the affordable housing within walking distance of downtown, grow the public access park, and add innovative ideas such as the robotic garage, live-work options, co-housing? Other forward-looking communities have done these things. This approach would certainly engage more people in working toward a viable Livermore, thus improving the wonderful downtown we now enjoy.