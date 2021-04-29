Carol Silva, Livermore
The revised housing plan from Eden Housing would not be beneficial for residents, visitors, and downtown businesses. I would like the City and Eden Housing to change this revised plan. Another plan to locate housing north of Railroad will reduce the canyon effect on L St., can increase the quantity of affordable housing units and include housing for teachers and first responders, increase the number of parking spaces, ease traffic congestion, and increase the size of the park for everyone’s enjoyment. All this can be accomplished in a fiscally responsible manner.