Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
Welcome to my weekly screed!
Now that I’ve successfully poked some grumpy bears and got them roaring in my face instead of responding to the challenge of my previous letter, it’s painfully obvious to me there’s little point in trying to reason with those who live in a different reality. Calling the armed insurrection on the Capitol “civil disobedience” or a way to “blame the right” would have been laughable if it weren’t so depressingly delusional. With that in mind I’ll devote the rest of my jeremiad to a short tutorial on letter writing.
1. When attempting sarcasm or satire, it’s always a good idea to have a reasonable grip on the subject matter and not devolve into rage. There are many classes that can help you with this, whether it be the writing or the rage.
2. When writing about someone you’re not acquainted with, it is common courtesy to address them in the formal manner. I wasn’t asked if my first name alone would suffice, and Ms. would have been fine without the accompanying taunt. Once again, white male privilege rears its ugly head.
3. In making statements as facts, it’s very important to verify these facts through reliable channels. When your letters are filled with falsehoods and mendacity, it takes away from any argument you are putting forward. Plus, at some point your pants will definitely catch on fire.
4. When complaining about a previous letter being disrespectful and snarky, it looks pretty hypocritical and unconvincing when being disrespectful and snarky yourself. Also, before complaining about censorship in a published letter in a newspaper, ask yourself how you were actually censored. I realize this may be challenging to some, but stick to logic and you’ll get there.
5. Don’t forget to watch your grammar!
6. Don’t order, command, or make assumptions about others if you want to persuade the reader. You might think these statements come across as assertive, but really, they just convey a bitter yearning to return to a time when women and brown people knew their place. In addition, it’s impolite.
7. Stick to a primary subject. Laundry lists of disparate thoughts are boring. You’ll lose your reader jumping from one rant or questionable statement to another. Keep it cohesive.
I hope this has been instructional. I look forward to significantly improved letters in the future.