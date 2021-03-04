Jim Caselli, Livermore
I read with dismay that the Livermore City Council believes in increasing the number of parking slots by decreasing their size.
Even now, when I park in the current parking structure in my standard-size car, I avoid parking next to large trucks and SUVs. Even if my vehicle will fit, I am unable to open the doors wide enough to get out.
Additionally, if the truck, or the vehicle on the other side of the slot, is not parked perfectly straight (we are humans, after all), then the slot becomes useless, except for possibly a subcompact. As anyone can see, our city has many trucks and large SUVs, which is part and parcel with Livermore’s agricultural and ranching roots. Narrowing parking slots may ‘improve the numbers,’ but in reality, makes parking in our city much worse.
Citizens made their voices heard on this issue by making parking the number one concern during opinion surveys. Squeezing the parking slots only serves to exasperate the city’s parking experience.
I hope the city council will reconsider this narrow-minded (pun intended) decision.