Marc Ross, Livermore
I live downtown and fully support the development and building of affordable housing. People who work hard in Livermore but make lower wages than many of us are desperate to be able to enjoy our town. We as a community owe it to these folks to provide them with opportunities to live, work and play here too.
Many misguided and entitled people are desperately trying to convince us that this is not a good project. They demand a majestic park. They say that they have alternatives even though they have not brought one viable alternative to the table (and even if they do have one, why not build both projects then?). They cannot win in court, and they cannot win at the ballot box, but they keep on going anyway. This is by design. Their motives are simple: keep out low-income and diverse communities; keep in and attract more affluent people, including people like me. Maintain our status quo. (I recommend the books Golden Gates and The Color of Law for more on this topic. Our library has both.)
There are unfortunately no easy or cheap solutions to affordable housing. This project isn’t even close to what we need as a community or regionally. But this project will offer some of our community’s essential workers at least some chance to continue to live here. If we are going to keep Livermore thriving economically, we need to provide housing opportunities for those of all economic levels, including those unsheltered, so we do not have to continue to rely on super-commuters from the San Joaquin Valley for our workforce and further increase the number of our housing insecure populations who are just hanging on with rising rents. Fortunately, our Mayor and City Council understand this and actually are “heeding the wishes of the majority of their constituents,” to quote one previous letter writer.
I look forward to one day greeting my new neighbors.