Greg Scott, Livermore
“Why are the homeless still homeless?” (Joanne Berven, “Is This How We Want Our City to Be Known?”, Mailbox, 3/16)
This is a perplexing question on a complex socioeconomic and psychological phenomenon that is a subset of the poverty issue. It is a moral and ethical travesty where “we are in a broader sense all being immiserated by poverty.” (Alec MacGillis, “Down and Out in Paradise”, The New York Times Book Review, 3/19/2023). The insidiousness of homelessness is included.
“For every complex problem, there’s a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong.” (H.L. Menchken).
Most do not want, or seem to need, the imperative of understanding homelessness. “Poverty infringes on American prosperity, making it a barricaded, stingy, frightened kind of affluence.” (Matthew Desmond, “Poverty, By America”, 2023). Homelessness is a part of these fears.
I in no way discount any individual’s, extended and nuclear families’, or anyone else’s personal safety and protection, or respect for their property. The story of an experience with a homeless man in Laura Sylvan’s letter, “Livermore Council, Protect Your Residents” (Mailbox, 3/16), is a tragedy. What I take exception to is Ms. Sylvan’s phrasing of her statements.
“While I highly doubt that this man was sent by the church to break into our home or burglarize our belongings,” introduces, by Ms. Sylvan - through innuendo, inference, aspersion, and suspicion - that there is some slight possibility that Asbury Church did send the man to do such deeds. This is not possible, nor is there a shred of truth to it. Ms. Sylvan continues, “I do believe that he was brought to my neighborhood due to the homeless outreach services offered by Asbury today.” Is there any evidence of this?
Asbury Church’s service of good to Livermore and the broader communities, and to its congregation, the hungry, homeless, and others, is exemplary. Asbury Church practices Christian principles, such as the quote in Ms. Berven’s letter: “Whatever you do for one of these least brothers of mine, you did it for me.” (Matthew 25:40)
Because of the concentration of resources serving the few homeless - like Governor Newsom’s 15% plan - versus the needs of the many homeless, and with consideration of community acrimony, I am opposed to Asbury Church’s tiny houses project. Asbury Church tiny houses proponents disagree. None of these arguments casts an insult to the outstanding character and qualities of Asbury Church and its adherents.