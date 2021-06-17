William Zagotta, Livermore
Joan Seppala has been smeared as the leader of a “...small group of wealthy elites”.
In fact, she is sometimes leader and sometimes cheerleader of a large, informal CITIZENS group that has advocated and intensely fought since the 1960’s for many progressive measures and policy changes that led to the lively, stable healthy community Livermore has become and never forgetting its origins as an eighteenth century small agricultural town that welcomed the new ideas and methods of a growing USA.
This group changed names several times, but will be referred to as Friends of Livermore. FOL was born when Livermore’s population was growing too fast for the infrastructure utilities servicing the town. Schools were on double sessions. FOL campaigned for a smaller growth rate to catch up. A growth rate limit was implemented by an FOL City Council (FOL CC), and was incorporated into a new Livermore General Plan.
Developers proposed “New-Towns” adjoining Livermore’s north boundary (urban sprawl). FOL, with Joan’s significant assistance, successfully campaigned for the adoption of an urban growth boundary, which generated major fights with the developers.
FOL-supported-CC eventually observed a lack of housing for moderate income people. An FOL CC, with Joan’s support, adopted a “better before bigger” policy that featured in-fill housing on up-zoned inner-city lands mainly in the downtown area. It also supported the arts (Bankhead and movie theaters and Bothwell Arts Center) and a lively downtown.
The FOL Downtown Plan envisioned affordable units on the disputed 8.5 acres. The City’s downtown plan also proposed an “affordable housing” development. But FOL soon realized that there were better options for the 8.5 acres, and defeated 2 city councilmen who favored the housing.
FOL and Joan opposed Eden Housing’s plan and favored open space for Stockmen’s and another park. and cultural facilities on the acres and building more affordable housing across Railroad Ave. These changes have proven to be very popular with citizens, but the CC is sticking to the plan, drafted by City staff, reducing green space that makes room for 4-story affordable buildings.
Joan now is in a terrible fight. She and FOL support the citizens who think of the Downtown Parks as iconic features of the new Livermore Downtown.
Joan and FOL are not “wealthy elites” and they are not a small group of outsiders.
Joan is motivated to engage in these initiatives by her great love for Livermore.