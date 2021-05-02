Ruth Ann Hunt, Livermore
I watched in dismay as members of the Livermore City Council conducted a public shaming of Planning Commissioner John Stein on the basis of his use of a word they purported to find offensive and that others may or may not find offensive. John Stein has been active in the civic affairs of Livermore for many years; his positions have been based on intelligent analysis and grounded in the best interests of the community. I believe that is also the case with his vote against approval of the controversial and hugely unpopular proposed location of the Eden Housing Development. Rather than making a cogent rebuttal to Stein's arguments, Council Members resorted to an ad hominem attack, dismissing and, even worse, distorting his points. That relative newcomers to Livermore politics, which compared to John Stein the current mayor and council members are, would impugn the integrity of a long-time public servant, thereby punishing him for disagreeing with them, is a disservice to Livermore. In fact, even a suggestion that Stein is unfit to serve is in itself shameful.