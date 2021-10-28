Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Livermore has a committed network of volunteers that selflessly serve throughout the city. Without fanfare, these volunteers donate their time and money to local causes and/or civic organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, and the Rotary Clubs of Livermore. Daily, without fail, these members give their time and expertise in countless ways to run fundraisers, opening night galas for arts organizations, raise money for health organizations, plant trees in parks, assist senior citizens, etc. Many of these people sit on multiple boards in Livermore, serving a broad spectrum of civic needs. They don’t receive paychecks or pensions for their service.
Some of these civic volunteers have written letters to the Independent voicing their concerns about Eden Housing’s plan to drop a football-field sized building that looks like a “prison barracks” into the last open space in our downtown. However, in last week’s paper, Mayor Marchand characterized these volunteers as ‘complainers’ who ‘don’t serve’ and write 'hateful letters.' Marchand references Doug Mann’s quote, “Stop complaining and start serving”. Yet, there are literally thousands of volunteers doing just that -- serving and working to make Livermore a great place to live every day. They aren’t seeking glory, status, advancement, or power. They are not doing the will of developers, big business, or elites. They are doing God’s will to ‘love thy neighbor.’ Marchand benefited from the kindhearted work ethic of these steadfast volunteers during his tenure as Mayor. He should thank them, not vilify them.
Less than .027% of the residents of Livermore attended PlaceWorks’ General Plan Update Workshop. Why didn’t Livermore’s legions of volunteers show up? The truth is – they simply didn’t know about the meeting due to PlaceWorks’ ineffective communication efforts. The City has proved it knows how to communicate effectively with the recent water reduction notices. First they sent voicemails to citizens, followed by fliers in mailboxes. The public got the message and complied. Marchand was ‘astonished’ that so few people applied to be on the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC). So why didn’t the City use the same method of communication for the GPAC committee as they did on water reduction? Why not send emails or text messages? If the General Plan Update 2045 process is truly meant to be a publicly lead effort, then isn’t it logical that the public be fully engaged? The facts speak for themselves. It was a communication failure by the City.