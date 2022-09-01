Last week, the Livermore Airport (LVK), in partnership with American Association of Airport Executives, hosted the annual General Aviation Airports Conference. General Aviation (GA) deals with all aviation that is not military or commercial and GA airports serve everything except commercial air service.
What does our own GA airport do?
Check out our nearest commercial airport, Oakland. If you hop on a plane to fly down to Disneyland or over to Chicago, your plane may be maintained by people who were trained at LVK. Your pilot may have trained with LVK’s flight instructors. The pipeline for commercial pilots and maintenance crews runs through GA airports, including LVK.
LVK is home to the civil air patrol, our civilian air volunteers. That matters for emergencies, with fires being the most common example. LVK was a base for helicopters during the 2017 Tubbs fire in Napa. During the fearsome 2020 fires, helicopters were based at LVK for several months, which made the response for water drops that much faster.
LVK is also home to county law enforcement, specifically the Alameda County Sheriff’s air squadron. This squadron provides aerial support for local agencies and uses other technologies for mutual aid.
But, like most GA airports, LVK is really about local needs. Most planes that are housed at or stopping at LVK are small, single or twin-engine planes, although a small percentage are business jets. Unlike commercial planes, these craft serve local needs, interests, and activities.
Returning to the conference, this year one of the big topics was the transition to unleaded fuel. Ensuring unleaded fuel for all planes is something everyone wants. It’s better for the environment. It’s cleaner burning and leaves little engine residue so small planes need less maintenance. As with any transition, even when the technology exists, implementing it isn’t easy. How airports can quickly, safely, and effectively make the transition was a substantial part of the agenda for this year’s conference.
To learn more about the airport, the transition to unleaded fuel, and how planes actually fly, plan to attend LVK’s Open House on Saturday, Oct.1. In the meantime, kudos to LVK for hosting a successful conference!