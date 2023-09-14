Where are we in the cultural evolution of our community? Are we going to remember the homeless who died? I have been acquainted with some of the homeless who passed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic: Will, Jaime, Richard, Soledad, Paul, Jim, Chuck, and others.
Without Open Heart Kitchen (OHK), a number of us would not have survived. I recently attended a fundraiser for OHK at the regal Palm Event Center. In the presentations was a projected picture, taken from the north end of the Arroyo Plaza parking lot, with a split-rail fence in the foreground, a field with trees behind that, and the transportation artery of Interstate 580 in the background. What I could see that most of the audience couldn’t were the swept and vanquished encampments of homeless ghosts, the diaspora of the homeless who used to stay there, and the homeless who were there and have since died. The picture seemed sanitized. Viewing the peopleless image, I felt anger, rage, and tears unstoppably upwelling within me.
I suppose you don’t want to show the reality of homelessness at a fundraising event. Money is necessary; however, what we do is use money as a prophylactic instead of truly understanding the complexity, getting our hands “dirty” with the ugliness, and actually feeling the trauma of homelessness. We are not going to fundamentally solve homelessness, or the housing crisis, on the pathway we are on. The bromides of money and the current building of the homeless-industrial-complex isn’t going to do it.
The present socioeconomic and political structures are countervailing to the shelter and support solutions. We need to honestly and astutely address the homeless problem. We cannot just throw gobs of money at it and expect miraculous results.
Picture yourself without a roof, without a bed, and without a private bathroom. Try to comprehend what it is like trying to get a dying homeless person off the ground. What can we learn from homeless ghosts?
If you have any interest or need to understand what I am talking about, please read Tracy Kidder’s book, “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People,” 2023. I was grateful for the chapter “Death by Housing.” At least housed Jim and Chuck didn’t die on the street, yes; however, they still died having spent far too much time homeless. They did not receive the sustained support that we needed to provide.