Dalen Casto, Livermore
About the article “International Association of Firefighters Local 1974 Reach Contract Agreement,” I like the fact that our firefighters are receiving support, and some people agree with me, evidently. I know how much these firefighters go through, risking their lives to keep our homes and us safe. I wonder why they rejected the pay increase, though. I also see that people with better skills get paid more, which is a great idea on Marysheva’s part. I also see why the drug tests were required. You do need to be fully awake for a job like that, anyways. Please note that I am doing this for a merit badge, so please take my opinion with a grain of salt.