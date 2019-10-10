My husband and I attended the opera at the Bankhead Theater yesterday afternoon. As we went in, there was a fun dance and music program happening on the square in front of the theater, with an appreciative crowd watching it. Inside there was art displayed on the walls in each room, as well as up the stairways. A perusal of the Bankhead program calendar shows what an amazing variety of productions, lectures and other activities are going on both inside and in front of the Bankhead throughout the year. There is something for everyone due to the innovative programing that is due to Scott Kenison, the executive director of the Bankhead.
The theater has flourished under Scott’s leadership. His energy and creativity, generosity and gregarious personality have led to such an expansion of the uses and programing in and around the theater that it is hard to imagine anyone being able to follow in his footsteps.
Scott’s resignation is a real loss to the theater and to our community. He will be sorely missed.