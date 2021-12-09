Kevin Lalor, Livermore
Thank you for your service, your time, and your commitment to making Livermore a great place to work, live, and raise a family. I remind you that, despite their claims to the contrary, those who attack you week after week with their negative advertisements and language represent only a minority of the citizens of Livermore.
Most Livermore citizens support you. When you ran for office, your platform was based on support of the downtown development plan. We overwhelmingly voted for you over the candidate who opposed the plan. You have the support of major groups including the Livermore Wine Growers Association, the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, Livermore Downtown Merchants, Downtown Inc., Visit Tri-Valley, Livermore Shakespeare Festival, and more. The citizens have demonstrated our support of the downtown plan with the hotel vote that was vehemently opposed by the opposition.
The downtown plan is the plan, and it’s a good plan. The downtown plan will enhance the community. These new residents will be active, engaged members of the community that will invest in our local businesses. This is especially true because they will be more likely to work and live in Livermore vs. needing to commute great distances where they would be contributing to global warming.
Please don’t stoop to the level of the opposition to defend your position. The subset of citizens who oppose your efforts are obstructionists. They oppose diversity, don’t care about the next generation, and can't accept the fact that they now are a minority. If the opposition represented the will of the people, they would not have withdrawn their Central Park Plan Initiative.
I am excited about the entire downtown plan. Most of my friends feel the same way. It will help the economy; it supports good infill, transit-oriented, reasonably priced housing that will give my kids and employees a chance to live in Livermore.
Thank you again and for serving the needs of the citizens of Livermore.