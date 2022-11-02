Robert Taylor, Livermore 

The East Bay Times recently published an editorial on the political divide in Livermore over downtown development. The article listed money spent to promote the view that a city-owned property in the center of town should be used for public purposes rather than for housing. The editorial specifically denounced Joan Seppala, publisher of The Independent newspaper, for the personal money she has spent on this political campaign. Many letters have also been published in The Independent newspaper criticizing the sources and amounts of money being spent on this issue. This editorial, as well as many of these letters are shallow, short sighted, and reprehensible. 