The East Bay Times recently published an editorial on the political divide in Livermore over downtown development. The article listed money spent to promote the view that a city-owned property in the center of town should be used for public purposes rather than for housing. The editorial specifically denounced Joan Seppala, publisher of The Independent newspaper, for the personal money she has spent on this political campaign. Many letters have also been published in The Independent newspaper criticizing the sources and amounts of money being spent on this issue. This editorial, as well as many of these letters are shallow, short sighted, and reprehensible.
Yes, a lot of money has been spent on advancing one opinion or another of what is best for the city. This is far from the first time the publisher of The Independent has promoted visionary ideas and as a result suffered financial difficulties. For example, The Independent supported a local initiative called SAVE. Among other things, the initiative was a plea to control rampant city growth until essential services could be built and paid for by development. Because The Independent supported this initiative, which would result in a slow down on home construction, the paper lost its most important source of funding, real estate advertising. Consistently, boldly, with clarity, and without personal gain, Joan Seppala has promoted her vision for the city. Shouldn’t we all? Because of her vision we have The Independent newspaper, an invaluable contributor to civic dialog and spirit.
Many years ago, The Independent supported restrictions on signs within the city. During a public hearing on the subject, a representative of an oil company objected to the smaller signs proposed for downtown locations saying, “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, CARMEL?” Yes, only better, has always been the theme of The Independent. Long live that vision. Celebrate the publisher, who pursues visions of a stunning Livermore, at personal cost. Without such visions, we all perish.