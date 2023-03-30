Joanne Berven, Livermore, RN, BSN, MS
Joanne Berven, Livermore, RN, BSN, MS
In response to Glenn White of Dublin “Father of Lies” Independent 3/23/23, referring to the unborn as “never been or non-existent”.
If John the Baptist was a “never been” or non-existent, how do you explain Luke 1:41 “When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb….
If John the Baptist is the “only unborn living child of God born with the Holy Spirit in the womb” how did Jesus get into Mary’s womb? According to Luke 1:35 “The angel answered her: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will overshadow you…”
Life begins at conception. If it does not, then tell me how the fertilized egg grows and matures as a living being? See https://tinyurl.com/5djp95k
It is not the miracle of birth that is so wonderful, but the miracle that from the union of two cells we become formed enough to be able to transition from life in the womb to life outside the womb and survive.
Try Is 49:15, Jeremiah 1:5, Ps 71:6, etc. for mention of life in the womb.
Ex 20:13 “Thou shalt not kill.” According to the Oxford Languages Kill is to “cause the death of (a person, animal or other living being)”. From the references above, the unborn is a living being, thus abortion is the “termination of life of a living being” aka murder.
Author disclaimer: I spent 25 years as a labor and delivery RN.
