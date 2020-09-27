Anne Marie and Alan Ross, Livermore
Citizens of Livermore,
Let’s make sure to support the one candidate with our community’s best interests at heart: Bob Woerner.
He and the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee will make our community better and more affordable. They will move the 130 units of downtown development housing from Railroad and L Streets directly across the street to the north. This will ensure a great opportunity for low-income housing AND make space for a nice park in the city center.
We are counting on our vote!