Anne Marie and Alan Ross, Livermore

Citizens of Livermore,

Let’s make sure to support the one candidate with our community’s best interests at heart: Bob Woerner.

He and the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee will make our community better and more affordable. They will move the 130 units of downtown development housing from Railroad and L Streets directly across the street to the north. This will ensure a great opportunity for low-income housing AND make space for a nice park in the city center.

We are counting on our vote!