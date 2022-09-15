Loretta Kaskey, Livermore
I’m writing to support Carol Wahrer for City Council for District 1 (Basically, Northwest Livermore - check the map on her website - Carol Wahrer.com). Carol is sincere about advocating for this important Livermore District. She has lived in District 1 for over 25 years. As home to Las Positas College, the Airport, the Isabel Plan Neighborhood area, Vineyard 2.0, and our whole downtown, it is important to have someone who will listen to what all the neighbors are saying. Not everyone will get all the things they want, but plenty have voiced their opposition to high-rise canyons and insufficient parking downtown. Let’s make sure that all sides get listened to in addressing all the issues of Livermore. Please vote for Carol Wahrer for District 1 Council Member.