Garima Desai, Former We the People Student and Rhodes Scholar
I will never forget when Mrs. Cook-Kallio told me that my peers see integrity and honesty within me after I got accepted into the ‘We the People’ program in my school. I wasn’t even going to apply, because I never thought I would get in, but Mrs. Cook-Kallio kept encouraging me to simply try. This was the first time I had a teacher recognize that there was something special and unique about me. ‘We the People’ helped shape me into who I am today by giving me a safe outlet where I could unveil my passion for social issues. None of that would have been possible without Mrs. Cook-Kallio. I couldn’t imagine anyone else more fit to serve on the AC School Board.