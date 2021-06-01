Laning Thompson, Livermore
I’m the president of Interfaith Housing, a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that has provided apartments in Livermore for low-income seniors since 1971.
I strongly support the council’s approval of the Eden Housing project, and I would like to respond to frequently cited objections to it in previous letters to the editor. I’m paraphrasing multiple opposing comments in italics, with my responses beneath:
The city could easily move the Eden project across Railroad Avenue or elsewhere.
Purchasing all the parcels in Save Livermore Downtown’s plan would be expensive and time-consuming (the funding is iffy; not all owners are willing to sell), whereas the city purchased the “Lucky” site years ago with affordable-housing funds. The city doesn’t own any equivalent properties, except one on Pacific Avenue that’s already promised to Interfaith Housing.
The Eden project doesn’t have enough parking; it will cause terrible traffic downtown.
Housing experts note that low-income tenants may not be able to afford as many cars as higher-income people, so they need fewer parking spaces.
We should replace the housing with a large “destination” park, which would attract patrons for local businesses.
If you actually succeeded in creating a unique park, wouldn’t all those visitors exacerbate any traffic and parking problems?
The four-story buildings on both sides of L Street will create a canyon, and forever destroy Livermore’s small-town character.
The Eden buildings will have varied heights, with open spaces at Veteran’s Park and Veteran’s Way. The market-rate Legacy rentals across L Street won’t have blank concrete walls. A few four-story buildings won’t result in the “Dublinification” of Livermore, however, we’re a city of 91,000 now, not a small town.
In a recent survey of 300 residents, the majority supported moving the housing across Railroad Avenue.
Among the 219 respondents who ultimately supported the move, how many currently suffered from inadequate housing?
“Countless” letters in The Independent show that most Livermore residents oppose the Eden Housing plan.
There are many Livermore residents who may not read the Indy, and don’t have the time and inclination to write letters. We just don’t see their opinions.
The Eden project now excludes our teachers, firefighters, and police officers.
Depending on family size, some of those folks will still be able to qualify for the project, but we do need more apartments for households with moderate incomes. SLD, why don’t you raise money to buy land and build them across Railroad Avenue?