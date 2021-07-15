Cal Wood, Livermore
I am happy to see that there seems to be a way for concerned citizens to work with the City and Eden in regard to the location of Eden’s downtown housing project.
I know John Marchand and have met with Bob Woerner and I feel that both of them are men of integrity and would never take direct money (a bribe) from anyone. There has been a change in Livermore, however, in that both Bob and John accepted contributions to their election campaigns from developer interests. This represents a distinct departure from most of our previous mayors and city council members in previous administrations. I have lived in Livermore continuously since our return here in 1964, so my time here covers a lot of our local history. I remember that almost all of our previous mayors refused even contributions to their election campaigns to avoid the very appearance of undue influence (unlike Dublin’s recent seemingly unchecked development history). I believe that this has had a wonderful influence in making Livermore such a desirable community in which to live and raise a family.
The lawsuit seems to me to be the only way left to get our leaders to hear us — we want a park, not housing, on the downtown lot, since it looks like a better alternative exists to move housing north and gain quite a few more housing units in the process.
Can you imagine housing in Golden Gate Park (SFO) or Central Park (NYC)? Even Sacramento has no housing in the park just east of our state capitol. Perhaps the lawsuit might enable us to work out better options with the City and Eden for a downtown housing location. I fully back the lawsuit.