Dave Caldwell, Pleasanton
I am writing in support of Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.
In these most difficult times, we need a mayor with great integrity and demonstrated leadership skills. Jerry served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and it is easy to see where he developed his leadership, communication and decision-making skills. He has lived a life of service to our country and our community. He spent many years as a member of the Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Commission before serving two terms as a city council member.
Just as important, Jerry has owned and operated a business in Pleasanton since 1982.
He is uniquely qualified to be out next mayor. But don’t just take my word for it. Look at the endorsements on his website at www.votepentin.com. Those endorsements are evidence that Jerry works well in our community, neighboring towns in the Tri-Valley and Alameda County. Please join me in supporting Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.