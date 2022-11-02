Beth Trutner, Livermore
A myriad of complex issues constantly demands the attention of our City Council and City staff: safety, housing, transportation, budgets, revenue sources, homelessness, tourism, arts and culture, infrastructure, and so much more. Mayor Bob Woerner and the rest of the City Council members currently in office have not shied away from devoting the time and energy necessary to thoroughly understand each one. Their decisions have been based on community input, analysis, fiscal constraints, a balancing of competing interests, state law, and a host of other considerations.