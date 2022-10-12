Yvonne Konneker, Livermore
As a 20-plus year resident of Livermore, I would like to express my deep disappointment in the city council-impelled plans for low-income housing downtown. I fully understand the need for affordable housing and support well-conceived solutions, but I have a couple of concerns.
In more recent years, I have enjoyed the inviting social atmosphere of shops and restaurants in what’s being called the downtown core. But the very bright white, 4-story Legacy development jolted me out of the hopes that the strolling-friendly downtown could grow--horizontally. The blocks between L St. and the Vine Cinema seemed full of potential. I never imagined high-density housing would loom in downtown Livermore.
Then I heard about the plans to build another 4-story building, known as the Eden Housing Project, across the street on L St. Must we detract further from the character of downtown for years to come, when Eden can just as well move to a different location? I imagine that many visitors and residents like me would rather walk under the shade of trees in a larger and more inviting central park.
I have a lot to learn about affordable housing and housing the homeless, and I understand cities around the world work hard to find solutions to these complex issues but moving the Eden Housing Project seems like a no-brainer. It’s better for community-building and privacy of the future Eden residents, and better for businesses that want to attract foot traffic and repeat customers.
Even greater is my dismay that the city clerk refused to submit the referendum to the county--signed by more than 8,000 residents--to move the Eden Housing Project out of downtown. I signed the referendum because I wanted to cast my vote and I thought the community should have a voice. I feel very discouraged at being dismissed like that by the city council and will definitely vote carefully on November 8. I’m going to vote for change: Nop, Wahrer, and Barrientos.