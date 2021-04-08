Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Reading through the comments about the airport expansion to commercial-size jets, I was compelled to comment.
First of all, don't close the barn door after the cows get out. As a teenager, my parents decided to move to a city adjacent to LAX. What I remember most vividly was the impact it had on teaching.
I remember my teachers would automatically stop, mid-sentence, when a jet made enough noise that you couldn't hear what she was saying. This happened all day long, but the noise wasn't limited to landing or takeoffs. Sometimes, day and night, the maintenance operations included running engines (aircraft ground running) for five to 10 minutes at a time. These were the days before the 737 or 747 arrived.
The expansion of the Livermore airport seems to be happening with token or no regard to citizen input. Construction is apparently ongoing for large hangars, fuel systems, and more, and the actual ‘transfer of operations’ of Kaiser from Oakland to Livermore (no, this isn't an expansion, they are moving their operations to Livermore) is just a matter of time. The motivation is for purely economic reasons, regardless of the impact on the people who chose to live in the area, who never envisioned the large-scale industrial transformation that the small regional airport is attempting (and this is up to the citizens who must push back on this) into a much noisier, dirtier, dangerous, and measurably less healthy airport, and more importantly, the certain impact on miles of surrounding residential neighborhoods.
To be clear, LAX didn't start as an international airport. I know it was a long time ago, but time flies. It was an incremental growth, that eventually displaced neighborhoods who finally complained about the noise.
Google "Surfridge." It's sad.