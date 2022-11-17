Eloise Hamann, Dublin
In an article about Carl Bernstein speaking at the Bankhead, Ruth Roberts describes one of the most renowned stories of all time—her choice of words. She continued to describe a break-in at the “Republican” National Committee’s headquarters. “ Just one word wrong. It was the “Democratic” Committee’s headquarters. Even if Ms. Roberts was thinking of the Republican president at that time, namely Nixon, where was the editor? I understand that letters to the Editor are not corrected for errors, but there isn’t much in the Independent besides letters to the editor. I’m disappointed and fearful that young adults will be misled.