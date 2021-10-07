Michele Plunge, Pleasanton
Almost every week in The Independent, I see a letter written by Owen Brovont. His letters are lengthy and philosophical but rarely are specific to Tri-Valley issues. Does The Independent get so few letters that there is always space for his (I doubt this since the section spans over several pages) or does the Editor just like hearing from Owen? Either way, I think The Independent should try to publish letters from a diverse group of readers, not the same one over and over and over.