Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton
It’s now old news that the former MAGA president has been indicted by multiple grand juries of everyday Americans - not by President Biden or by a “weaponized” Department of Justice - for his criminal conspiracy to overthrow the will of the people. But we should all remember that accountability for this criminal conspiracy endangering our democracy rests with more than just one bad actor. The MAGA Republicans that supported, schemed, and covered up for the former president are still in power today. From the Kevin McCarthy led House of Representatives to the right-wing Supreme Court to states practicing voter suppression and distorting the history of slavery, corruption and lies are being fomented to grab and hold power. And let’s not forget the Republican presidential debates last week when six of the eight hopefuls raised their hands indicating support for the former president as their candidate even if he were convicted by a jury.