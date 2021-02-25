David Rounds, Livermore
Achieving our green-energy goal is important, but the (more than) 300,000 solar panels planned as part of the Aramis and SunWalker industrial solar installations are not critical to achieving that goal.
What these power plants will accomplish is the destruction of over 500 acres of agricultural land and a rural route that has been designated as scenic for over 50 years. These developments will also make Intersect Power (Aramis) and SunWalker millions of dollars, stuff the pockets of absentee landowners in North Livermore and enable San Franciscans to buy ‘green-energy credits’ (SF has contracted to receive 75% of the Aramis plants energy credits). There are better ways to get clean energy.
Livermore has been approving 500 to 600 permits per year for residential rooftop solar. This is enough to generate two to three MW of clean energy per year. So, in two years, the residents of Livermore produce as much new solar as the smaller SunWalker solar plant proposed for North Livermore. East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), the counties’ clean energy aggregator, has identified over 1,000 MW of solar potential on already-developed land.
According to a county supervisors office, the EBCE had the opportunity to contract for 100% of the power from the Aramis project, and they chose to get just 25%. Why? Maybe this power from Aramis did not fit into their overall goal to diversify the sources of clean energy. It is likely that EBCE did not need the 25% they did contract for, but considering that the EBCE board is made up of mayors and supervisors in the county, this move was a smart political decision by Intersect Power and the county.
For a decade, the county has been promising to create a solar policy and to do a solar siting study to determine areas for solar in the county that will have the least impact on communities and the environment.
Again, why have they not accomplished this important study? Maybe they are afraid of the results. The Aramis decision goes before the county supervisors on March 4, and SunWalker will follow soon thereafter.
Contact your supervisors for the Tri-Valley (Dave Haubert at 510-272-6691 or dave.haubert@acgov.org,
and Nate Miley at 510-272-6694 or nate.miley@acgov.org) and tell them no industrial scale solar without an honest solar siting study.