Tamara Reus, Livermore
The Aramis Solar Project appeal hearings are scheduled for March 4 before the board of supervisors. There is still time for the public to voice opposition to this misguided effort to bring industrial-scale solar to the North Livermore Valley.
The Aramis Project would cover roughly 360 acres with solar panels on land traditionally used for agriculture in North Livermore. It violates the voter-approved Measure D initiative and a number of land-use planning policies established by Alameda County to prioritize the protection of agriculture and open space in unincorporated east county. The project will also have detrimental environmental effects, including the loss of scenic views along North Livermore Avenue, an area designated by the County as a scenic corridor in 1966.
The project poses risks to several threatened species, notably the California Red Legged Frog, California Tiger Salamander, San Joaquin Kit Fox, and their habitat. Numerous organizations, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, East Bay Regional Park District, Save Mount Diablo, and Golden Gate Audubon Society recommended that the developer, Intersect Power, should be required to get incidental take permits due to inevitable animal deaths, and should pay for off-site habitat protection to compensate for habitat loss.
The mitigation measures included in the Environmental Impact Report were deemed insufficient by these groups. Their recommendations were not adopted. Intersect Power maintains that the habitat is of low quality despite all the evidence to the contrary submitted by the government agencies and environmental protection organizations.
As reported in the Independent, the US Fish and Wildlife Service in January sent a letter to the County which also emphasizes the quality of the habitat, and the need for incidental take permits and compensatory mitigation. Intersect continues to dispute the recommendations of the experts and agencies tasked with enforcing environmental laws. It is not willing to agree to the steps that would minimize the harm to these threatened species.
In fact, Intersect is even appealing the requirement to provide a one-mile buffer to protect nesting eagles. They claim that a half-mile is enough, notwithstanding that the one-mile limit is a federal requirement. Intersect doesn’t care about the environment; it just wants to maximize its profits in the name of addressing climate issues.
However much we want to stop climate change and support renewable energy, we cannot justify destroying the environment to save it. Tell Supervisor David Haubert (david.haubert@acgov.com) to oppose this project.