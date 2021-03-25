Ann Brown, Livermore
As I comb through the enlightening Letters to the Editor each week, highlighter in hand, I am looking for common values that are expressed in many different ways by the diverse and articulate scribes in our community.
In my training as a teacher and a climate communicator, I have learned about the importance of attentive listening. I find myself initially dismissing some letters that I may not agree with, or that use violent or disrespectful language, but then I make myself re-read them and think about a perspective that I can learn from. One of the common values that I find in many letters is that of protecting our town and practicing responsible management of its unique assets into the future. We may have differing viewpoints on what this means and how to get there.
Try putting yourself in others’ shoes, especially those who don’t have time to read the news, much less write letters. But we are united in caring and good intentions, along with a desire for clear transparency about the facts behind decisions that are made.
One stance from which to look at our contentious issues is that of a “Good Ancestor” (read the book by Roman Krznaic). We often need to slow down and consider the long-term, instead of the short-term, view on issues, for the benefit of the generations that are out there in the future, without a voice, lobby, or influence. We are in a time of unprecedented, intense transition and change. Many are writing about this in their letters. These times require us to be as open, unbiased, and thoughtful as possible around our sticky issues.
One change on our community horizon is the update to the Livermore and Pleasanton Climate Action Plans.
We face inevitable changes to our lifestyle based on fossil fuels, if we are to pass on a livable planet to future generations. These changes offer some exciting opportunities for improving the resilience and quality of life of our communities. I invite you to learn about the Draft update to the plan and share your feedback with city staff at LivermoreClimateAction.com . Get involved and speak up!
Stay tuned for a menu of events during Earth Week Tri-Valley 2021, April 15 to 25. To learn more and participate, please visit trivalleycce.org.