For about the past 20 years, Livermore has experienced a surge in condominium and apartment construction, mainly along north First Street and the downtown perimeter. Many residents have decried these buildings as eyesores whose main contributions have been to increase traffic congestion and decrease parking capacity.
The Legacy Partners and Eden Housing developments have triggered particular angst, with opponents stating that these projects will “destroy the character” of downtown Livermore.
Understanding the historical context for these so-called “condo canyons” may help engender a more favorable view.
In 2000, I was privileged to work alongside Bob Balzer, Jean King, Don & Miriam Miller, Tom Reitter, Lynn & Joan Seppala and other open space advocates to encourage voter support for Measure D, known as the “Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative.”
The purpose of Measure D was to make North Livermore’s open space off limits to developers. Approved by 57% of county voters, Measure D established an urban growth boundary (UGB) that restricts large-scale residential construction in North Livermore to inside (south of) the UGB. Voter approval will be required to build outside (north of) the UGB.
The tradeoff for preserving North Livermore’s open space was to shift future development towards Livermore’s core. In the dry parlance of urban planning, Livermore committed to “high-density infill housing” to accommodate the city’s population growth. Over the years, Livermore has evolved precisely according to that voter-approved plan.
The next time you’re inclined to rail against our “condo canyons,” consider how much worse the alternative would be, unless you’re a fan of blanketing open space with housing, like our sister city to the west.